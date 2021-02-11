K-TET applicants seek re-notification of HSA posts

Most candidates could not apply as test results were delayed

A group of candidates who have appeared for the Kerala-Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) Category 3 (high school classes) has sought more time to apply for High School Assistant (HSA) posts in government schools.

Rajna Hyder, an applicant from Kozhikode, told the media on Wednesday that the notification to apply for HSA posts was issued on December 30. K-TET for Category 3 was conducted on January 17. However, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) closed the applications on February 3 much before the K-TET results were out. “This deprived us of a chance to apply for HSA posts. This is applicable only to graduates in Mathematics and Natural Sciences,” she said.

V.V. Fahida, another applicant, pointed out that there was no need for the PSC to rush through the notification and close the applications, as the current rank list for HSA posts in Mathematics and Natural Sciences was valid till June 2021. Though the rank list for some other subjects such as Malayalam had expired in 2020, the PSC had not issued a similar notification in those subjects, she added.

Ms. Hyder said K-TET exams are generally held thrice a year in January, June, and November. Last year, it was deferred more than once in view of the pandemic and finally held in January this year. She added that since the Education Department delayed the release of answer key and results of K-TET, the candidates could not apply for HSA posts before the last date.

Ms. Fahida said the K-TET certificate was earlier valid only for seven years. Life-time validity for the certificate came into being only in October last year. So, most job aspirants would apply for the test only after the PSC issues notification for the posts. The PSC calls for applications for HSA posts only once in seven or eight years. “Most of us will be past the age bar by the time the PSC issues notification for HSA posts next time. We urge the commission to either issue the notification again or come up with extra notification,” she said.