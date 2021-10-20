Kozhikode

K. Raghavan award for Vidyadharan Master

Music director Vidyadharan has become the second recipient of the K.Raghavan Master Foundation Award instituted by the KPAC in memory of the late composer K.Raghavan. The award, which honours personalities for their comprehensive contribution to the field of art and music, carries ₹50,000 in cash, a memento and citation. The award jury comprised singer G.Venugopal, B. Arundhathi, and filmmaker Pramod Payyanur noted that Vidyadharan Master enriched the music culture of Kerala with his soulful melodies and that he inculcated beliefs, lifestyle and hope in the minds of listeners through music. Vidyadharan Master’s music is a unique mix of the folk style, Carnatic, and Hindustani classical styles, the jury noted.

The award will be presented at an event to be held in Thrissur in the first week of November. The first edition of the award was presented to lyricist and composer Sreekumaran Thampi in 2020.


