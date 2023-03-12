ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jwala’ self-defence programme trains 300 persons in Kozhikode

March 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Jwala’, a two-day self-defence training programme initiated by the City police for women and children, drew to a close here on Sunday. The initiative came to the help of over 300 learners to pick up the basic self defence skills. Women police officers were the trainers who coordinated the sessions in various locations under the Janamaithri scheme. Officials said the support of master trainers would be made available for interested individuals and groups on demand. For more details, contact: 04712-318188.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US