‘Jwala’ self-defence programme trains 300 persons in Kozhikode

March 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Jwala’, a two-day self-defence training programme initiated by the City police for women and children, drew to a close here on Sunday. The initiative came to the help of over 300 learners to pick up the basic self defence skills. Women police officers were the trainers who coordinated the sessions in various locations under the Janamaithri scheme. Officials said the support of master trainers would be made available for interested individuals and groups on demand. For more details, contact: 04712-318188.

