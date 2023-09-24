Juvenile fish hunting: Marine Enforcement squad intensify checks

September 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Noticing suspected attempts on the part of some of the operators of mechanised fishing boats to catch juvenile fish violating the Minimum Legal Size (MLS) regulations, the Marine Enforcement squads under the Fisheries department has intensified its flash checking off the Kozhikode coast. Measures are also in place to check the stock at various harbours to track violators and impound suspected boats.

Large-scale collection of juvenile fish is reportedly done to feed the requirement of various fertilizer factories. According to sources, there are both native and migrant fish workers who do the illegal work for extra income. Fertiliser companies located outside the State are reportedly collecting such stocks for meeting their production demand.

Fisheries department officials confirm that they have already impounded nine boats in Kozhikode as part of intensified action against all types of illegal fishing activities. The Marine Enforcement squad is now having sufficient strength and patrol boats to keep an eye on illegal players in the field, they added.

Apart from imposing hefty fines, the registration of boats involved in the illegal fishing activity will be suspended as part of the stringent action. Efforts are also under way to gather information from fishermen who are in support of flawless implementation of MLS rules and oppose activities of fertiliser companies.

“There were many boat operators around Beypore and Puthiyappa harbours who earlier supported the commercial collection of inedible fish varieties for fertiliser companies. They withdrew from the scene as Marine Enforcement squads managed to impound many boats,” said a fishermen association leader from Vellayil. He added that the operators colluded with fertiliser companies as the revenue from daily fishing witnessed a drop.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries department already has around 60 varieties of fish in its notified list of MLS to tighten the rules against fishing of undersized category. The list is based on the recommendations of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. Officials said that the prevention of juvenile fish hunting is a key requirement to preserve the fisheries resources and maintain spawning stock.