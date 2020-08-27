Kozhikode

Justice sought for rape survivor

Two days after the rape of a 21-year-old girl was reported from Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode, several human rights activists have called for increased alert from the public to ensure justice for the survivor who is allegedly intellectually challenged, and from a poor family.

Activist Baiju Merikkunnu, who had raised the issue, claimed that the girl was made to sit outside the Chavayur police station for hours on Tuesday and that she was not taken to a hospital for a test as soon as the incident came into light on Monday. Also, the accused, who was taken into police custody on Monday, was not produced in court until 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The group of activists, including Bindu Ammini, Shoukathali Eroth, Mahesh Sastri, and Jabeena Irshad has demanded that the police conduct a test of the survivor as soon as possible to find out whether she is intellectually challenged.

