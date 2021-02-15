Kozhikode

Junior residents warn of indefinite strike

The Calicut chapter of the Kerala Medical Postgraduate Association has warned of an indefinite strike from Tuesday, boycotting casualty and COVID duties, if their stipends are not released by then.

According to M.V. Amish Rahi and M.C. Adeebu Saman, president and secretary of the Calicut chapter, medical postgraduate students, known as junior medical residents, play a critical role in casualty, operation theatres, labour rooms, labs as well as COVID intensive care units.

They also take part in the academic activities of other medical students. It is demoralising to see that their stipends are not getting released by the sixth of every month at a time when their workload had doubled.

On Saturday, junior residents boycotted all services except casualty and COVID duties as a token protest.

