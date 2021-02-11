Junior residents threaten strike

KOZHIKODE

11 February 2021 00:58 IST

The Calicut chapter of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association has warned of a strike from February 13 if the stipend for January is not released in the next few days.

In a release on Wednesday, association president M.V. Amish Rahi said around 500 junior resident doctors at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, are yet to get the amount, which is supposed to be given by the sixth working day of every month. He claimed that when the association functionaries approached the authorities, they claimed that funds were not available for releasing stipend to the MD/MS students.

Dr. Rahi said that the residents were the main earning members of their families. In the midst of the pandemic, any delay in release of the stipend would be a burden, he said.

