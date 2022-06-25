Judicial probe sought into attack on Rahul’s office

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) has demanded that the State government order a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the attack on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office at Kalpetta on Friday. In a statement here, RMPI State secretary N. Venu said it was an undeniable fact that the violence was perpetrated with the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership and the government. The attack took place in the presence of the police. The march was organised with the knowledge of the party leadership and still it was not ready to take action against the culprits, Mr. Venu alleged.