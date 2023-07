July 07, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Fraternity of Media Educators in Higher Secondary (FRAMES), a -State-level association of journalism teachers, will unveil their official logo at St. Michael’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School here on Saturday. Firos Khan, president of Calicut Press Club, will release the new logo. The top scorers in higher secondary journalism examinations will be felicitated on the occasion, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.