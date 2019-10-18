Jolly’s arrest recorded in Sily murder case

The three suspects in the Koodathayi serial murder case were produced before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court as their eight-day police custody, including a two-day extension, ended on Friday. Jolly Shaju, M.S. Mathew and P. Prajikumar, who had been in police custody from October 10, were taken to the Kozhikode District Jail.

Arrest

Meanwhile, District Crime Branch officials said the arrest of Jolly Shaju in Sily murder case was recorded on Friday with the permission of the court. Sily Sebastian was the last victim in the suspected serial murders.

She was the wife of Shaju Zachariyas who later married Jolly. Crime Branch sources said the arrest of M.S. Mathew too would be recorded soon after securing the permission of the court.

Bail application

The bail application of the three, now in judicial custody, will be considered by the court on Saturday.

It was on October 5 that the three were arrested by the District Crime Branch on the basis of the circumstantial evidence against them in the suspected murder of one of the six victims in the Koodathayi case. Their custody was sought by the police mainly to collect further evidence in the case and expose their links with the other suspects in the case.

Though the police had plans to take them to some of the locations outside the State, it was cancelled following safety issues. It will be considered again in the next phase of the investigation into the other murder cases registered separately by the police.

Police sources said they would seek the custody of Jolly, the prime suspect, again for further probe.

Friend grilled

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) grilled one of the close friends of Jolly who was at large after the arrest of the three suspects in the incident. The woman appeared before the SIT following searches launched by the Rural police to track her in connection with the case.

She was interrogated mainly to get the details of her long years of relationship with Jolly and the suspected business activities around the National Institute of Technology-Calicut campus.

It was a few mobile snaps of the two on the NIT-C premises which prompted the police to interrogate her for more details.