Jolly taken to Ponnamattom house again

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi case took Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect in the incident, to various locations in Koodathayi again on Friday as part of the continuing evidence gathering procedure. She was taken to the Ponnamattom house mainly to gather evidence in the murder of Mathew Manchadiyil, the fourth victim in the serial murder case. The SIT also took her to the house of Mathew Manchadiyil, where his wife Annamma was present. According to the SIT, Jolly had killed Mathew as he had questioned her relationship with a man in the village. Also, she had wanted to take revenge on Mathew as he was suspicious of the death of Jolly's husband Roy Mathew and had sought a post-mortem examination to know the actual cause of death. Mathew was also the uncle of Roy Mathew.

It was on November 4 that the formal arrest of Jolly was recorded in the Mathew murder case. To gather evidence, she was remanded in police custody on November 6. District Crime Branch sources said her formal arrests would be recorded in two more remaining cases as part of the probe into each of the six murders separately.