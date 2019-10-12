Jolly has no connection with NIT-C: Registrar

National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) authorities have said that the prime suspect in Koodathayi murder cases, Jolly Shaju, was in no way connected with the institute functioning at Chathamangalam in the district.

NIT-C Registrar Lt.Col K. Pankajakshan said that she had not even worked as a casual employee at the institute. “We have examined and verified all the records since 2000,” he told The Hindu on Friday. Jolly had maintained a fake identity card claiming that she was a professor at the NIT-C. This she had done apparently to mislead her family and the people of the village. And she used to frequent the canteen outside the campus.

Evidence collected

Meanwhile, the Registrar said the institute would initiate legal action against her and others behind her for using a forged identity. On Friday, the police brought Jolly to the NIT-C canteen for gathering evidence in the case.

Crime Branch probe

Incidentally, the District Crime Branch had begun an inquiry two months ago following a complaint by one of the family members, Rojo Thomas, son of Annamma Thomas and Tom Thomas, who were poisoned to death in separate incidents between 2002 and 2008.

Investigating officers had also visited the NIT-C campus and carried out a detailed inquiry this August. This was kept confidential without leaking any information to the institute staff or the local media.

The Registrar said the NIT-C maintained security with CCTV cameras on the campus. The surveillance system was installed in a phased manner. “The NIT-C is an open campus. We cannot adopt a military style of close observation. However, our security personnel have been asked to be more vigilant,” he said.

Other links

The police are also examining whether Jolly had established any links with employees or students on the campus.

Her fake identity card had not been used as a reference on the campus even as investigations are progressing on various fronts.