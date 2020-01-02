Joint protest against CAA on January 3

Over two weeks after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders staged a joint protest in the State capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a similar event is being planned here on January 3.

All major political parties except the BJP, religious and cultural organisations, and residents’ associations, and students’ outfits will participate in a rally to be taken out in protest against the Act.

T.P.M. Sahir, former Indian Union Muslim League MLA, who is the working chairman of the organising committee, said on Wednesday that historian M.G.S. Narayanan would flag off the procession near the martyrs’ column adjacent to the Kozhikode beach at 4.30 p.m.

The event would highlight Kozhikode’s opposition to the CAA, which, he said, was against the secular fabric of the nation.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, is the patron of the committee. Both LDF and UDF legislators such as Binoy Viswam, Elamaram Karim, and M.K. Muneer had expressed support to the rally, the organisers said.

The rally would culminate at the Muthalakkulam ground by 6.30 p.m. There would not be any public meeting, but Mayor Thottathil Raveendran would administer an oath to the participants, expressing the belief in the Constitution.