Joint inspection to crack down on drug pushers under way in Kozhikode

December 21, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

A joint flash inspection with the support of senior officers from the Police, Excise, Forest and Railway Protection Force (RPF) is under way in Kozhikode district as part of efforts to track the movement of drug pushers in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The list of drug hotspots prepared earlier by the City police has been revised again by adding newly identified locations for intense surveillance.

There are 14 new hotspots within Kozhikode city limits alone and the list has been forwarded to the police higher-ups for monitoring even after the New Year celebrations. From December 23, squads will keep an eye on various tourism destinations. The State Police Chief has also issued special instructions to the District Police Chiefs to ensure proper vigil in the area.

“This year, a district-level committee under the Collector is directly monitoring enforcement activities. Our squads are working efficiently on the field as they had managed to expose several drug trafficking and illicit liquor brewing cases,” said T.P. Jacob, Assistant Commissioner, Anti-Narcotics Cell. He added that scaled-up surveillance measures would be in place in the rural areas of Kozhikode with the support of plainclothesmen and special squads like the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

Intelligence units of various enforcement wings are also at work to gather details of local drug pushers and people connected to their discreet network. Simultaneously, efforts have been made to monitor suspected persons whose telephone numbers were recovered from the contact lists of previously arrested drug pushers.

Police officers heading various local checking squads had said the support of people’s committees in various grama panchayats would be crucial to expose more cases, especially synthetic drug trafficking attempts and suspected rave parties. According to them, anti-narcotic clubs functioning with the support of students and voluntary organisation members would be able to play a lead role. A helpline — 04952372927— is also there to exchange confidential information with district-level squads, they added.

