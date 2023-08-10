Joint inspection of school vehicles begins in Kozhikode

August 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and the traffic police launched a joint inspection of educational institution vehicles in Kozhikode city on Thursday. Vehicles of around 10 institutions were examined on the first day of the drive.

“The inspection was launched on a State-level directive following complaints about drunk driving and other fitness-related issues. We will be continuing with the inspection to ensure students’ safety,” said sub inspector Baburaj who was part of the team. He added that the driving habits of school bus drivers would be monitored during the drive.

MVD officials said it was the second round of inspection after the first one which had been completed ahead of school reopening.

Officials said they would ensure that vehicles that were not given clearance by the MVD would not be allowed to operate.

