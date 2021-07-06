Joint drive to check illegal sand mining in Chaliyar

Panchayat-level squads to be reconstituted

The Revenue Department and the police from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts are planning to intensify their joint inspections against the operation of illegal sand miners in the Chaliyar. Panchayat-level squads will be reconstituted as part of the efforts to support the joint operation covering the ignored stretches along the river bank.

Police squads from Areekode, Kondotty, Vazhakkad, Mukkom, Mavoor, Feroke and Beypore will mainly team up for joint enforcement activities. All country boats and goods vehicles being used for illegal sand mining will be impounded. Patrol squads in boats will keep an eye on over-exploited locations at night.

In one of the recent surprise inspections, police squads from Vazhakkad and Mukom stations seized 21 country boats used for illegal sand mining. Though workers in the boats escaped on seeing the squads, the police impounded all the boats in the midnight search.

Apart from the seizure of boats, Areekode and Kondotty police had impounded a number of goods carriers which were used to cart away river sand. Many of such vehicles had no proper registration or number plates. Youngsters who drove the vehicles fled from the spot on seeing checking squads.

According to Revenue Department sources, the formation of new local surveillance squads was necessary in villages like Nilambur, Edavanna, Areekode, Kizhuparamba, Mavoor, Peruvayal, Feroke and Beypore to closely track the movement of illegal operators. In some of the over-exploited locations, a few local residents were also found colluding with river sand traders for exchanging information about surprise raids and getting commission amount, they revealed.

Though many local sand miners’ gangs had been busted, they are now back in business. With the pandemic-induced financial crisis, many local fishermen were also found joining such groups for quick money. Additional responsibilities on local police stations as part of COVID-19 prevention activities are reportedly weakening surveillance measures in many vulnerable locations.