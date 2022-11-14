Join hands with government for development: Speaker

November 14, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry handing over a memorandum to Speaker A.N. Shamseer in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has called upon the civic community to join hands with the government to make developmental projects a reality.

“Availability of land is a major hurdle for most developmental projects. If local people ensure availability of land, the government will be happy to provide the rest,” he said. The speaker was attending a face-to-face programme organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.

“Infrastructure development is necessary in Kerala. And, development of Kozhikode is key to the overall development of north Kerala. But the public need to cooperate as well,” he said, citing reluctance on the part of people to hand over land for development projects. He added that the government was offering good compensation for land handed over for developmental projects. He said the national highway development would be completed by 2025.

Chamber president Rafi P. Devassy presided over the function while vice president M.K. Nassar presented a memorandum to the Speaker citing various demands, including a Secretariat annexe in Kozhikode, an international sports village, and an international swimming pool.

Crossword+

