The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has invited applications for appointments on ad hoc and contract basis in various departments. Details of eligibility, job profile, and selection procedure can be obtained from the job opportunities link in the NIT-C website (https://www.nitc.ac.in/).
Job vacancies at NIT Calicut
