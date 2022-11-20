Job fests will increase local employment opportunities: Minister

November 20, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Projects under way to increase placement of educated youths in Kerala, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Job fests with the participation of private recruiters are being encouraged by the government with an aim to increase job opportunities of educated youths in their own native places, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after opening the Niyukthi Job fest at Malabar Christian College here on Sunday.

Explaining the government’s programmes to increase the employability of youths, the Minister said last year’s Niyukthi job fest had given placement for 1,117 youths. “One of the main intentions of the job fest is to keep youth updated about the good openings in the private sector,” he said.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Riyas also said projects and programmes were in place to ensure placement for all qualified youngsters in the State. “Job fests with the participation of employment exchanges and employability centres will be encouraged as part of such initiatives,” he added.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. Deputy Director of District Employment Exchange C. Rema, Divisional Employment Officer M.R. Ravikumar and District Employment Officer P. Rajeev were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US