Job fests will increase local employment opportunities: Minister

November 20, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Job fests with the participation of private recruiters are being encouraged by the government with an aim to increase job opportunities of educated youths in their own native places, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after opening the Niyukthi Job fest at Malabar Christian College here on Sunday.

Explaining the government’s programmes to increase the employability of youths, the Minister said last year’s Niyukthi job fest had given placement for 1,117 youths. “One of the main intentions of the job fest is to keep youth updated about the good openings in the private sector,” he said.

Trending

Mr. Riyas also said projects and programmes were in place to ensure placement for all qualified youngsters in the State. “Job fests with the participation of employment exchanges and employability centres will be encouraged as part of such initiatives,” he added.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. Deputy Director of District Employment Exchange C. Rema, Divisional Employment Officer M.R. Ravikumar and District Employment Officer P. Rajeev were also present.