Job fest in Kozhikode on November 20

Around 5,000 vacancies likely to be filled through special recruitment drive

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 07, 2022 18:09 IST

With the participation of over 100 recruiters, a mega job fest, ‘Niyukthi-2022,’ will be held at the Malabar Christian College here on November 20. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the drive. Around 5,000 vacancies are likely to be filled through the special recruitment drive conducted by the National Employment Service. Majority of the openings are in Information Technology, hospitality and marketing sectors, the officials said.

