January 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Industries department on Thursday organised a job fair, Specturm-2023, for ITI students with the participation of eight major companies. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, opened the fair in which 200 candidates were selected for various jobs. Other 460 candidates were short-listed for the final round of tests. There were 1,141 candidates who turned up for the screening process held at Kozhikode Government ITI, a press release said.