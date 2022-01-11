Job fair for women evokes encouraging response

KOZHIKODE

11 January 2022 02:21 IST

119 candidates get placements

An exclusive job fest organised by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) for women here on Monday drew the active participation of nearly 700 candidates.

Recruiters representing 28 prominent companies turned up for the district-level selection drive which was opened by district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi on the Providence Women’s College campus.

There were also a few companies that completed the selection process online using various virtual platforms. A majority of recruiters conducted the selection process directly. Officials said details of the selected candidates and those shortlisted for the final interview would be announced shortly.

It was the first such district-level fest organised for women who are keen to resume their professional life after a break. The candidates were taken to the allotted venues after an orientation session. A majority of the reported openings were in the field of Information Technology, management, retail, finance, media, education, hospitality, and administration.

In view of the COVID-19 protocol, only registered participants were allowed to attend the selection process. According to project coordinators, the fest was a grand success despite the pandemic.

The total number of confirmed placements on the inaugural day alone was 133, they pointed out.

The two-day fest was hosted as part of the State government’s projects to create a record of over 15,000 placements in Kerala by the end of January 2022. There were also instructions to ensure the participation of the maximum number of educated women who wanted to resume their career life.

Till date, around 4,000 candidates have secured placements through the KKEM special drive.