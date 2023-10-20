Jesuit priest kick-starts solo campaign on bicycle against drug abuse

October 20, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Social activist Daya Bai on Friday flagged off ‘Kathaparayum Vandi’, a State-level anti-drugs awareness campaign led by Jesuit priest Sheise Thomas for schoolchildren. The solo campaign on bicycle using theatre as the medium of communication is expected to cover about 55,000 students in over 500 schools in Kerala within a year.

Announcing the launch of the initiative at St. Michael’s Higher Secondary School for Girls at West Hill in Kozhikode, Ms. Daya Bai said drug abuse continued to be a serious disease among youngsters across the world and it should be fought by spreading awareness. She urged youths to change their ways and secure their future.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson, who delivered the keynote address, said children should learn the art of self-control to effectively fight the temptation to consume drugs. He also administered an oath to students.

After the first theatrical performance with the participation of over 30 students as part of the campaign launch, Fr. Thomas said it was reports on increasing drug addiction among youngsters that prompted him to take up the campaign. “As I was trained in engaged theatre performances, I decided to use it as a tool for effective campaigns and interact with my target audience for better reach,” he said.

The 40-year-old priest, who was formerly a teacher and is currently part of two publications for children, said he would visit the maximum number of schools to help children understand the magnitude of the threat. “Police officers and influential persons from each locality will be invited to interact with the students during such campaigns,” he added.

Vice Provincial of Kerala Jesuits Joe Mathew Kunnathoor, school Principal K.K. Mercy, Headmistress Sr. Sini Kurian and school manager Sr. B.S. Lillis were present at the launch event. The next round of the awareness campaign will be held in Kottayam district.

