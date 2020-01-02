‘Jeevani’ to revive weekly markets

The traditional ‘Azhcha Chantha’ (weekly market) for the direct sale of local agriculture produce by farmers is set for a grand comeback in 10 grama panchayats under the Koduvally block panchayat. Coordinators of ‘Jeevani’, a new scheme by the Agriculture Department for the promotion of organic farming and healthy food habits, will lend a hand for the cause and strive to revamp the traditional style of agri-marketing, which is expected to fetch its direct benefits to the farmers.

The expense for facilitating the weekly markets will be borne by the department under the new supportive scheme, which will be launched soon in the district. Support of various agriculture working groups will be sought for the effective coordination of the rural sales initiative. For the year-long project, the department, with the support of Agricultural Technology Management Agency and Horticultural Mission, will invest about ₹2 crore.

Kizhakkothu and Omassery grama panchayats will firstly resume the conventional weekly trade under the scheme. The required revolving fund for starting the operation will be granted by the department from its project fund. Similar weekly markets will be considered in the limits of Koduvally municipality and other grama panchayats such as Kattippara, Puthuppadi, Madavoor, Kodenchery, Koodaranhi and Thiruvambadi.

Project coordinators say the re-start of Azhcha Chantha will give a new energy to the conventional farmers to directly sell off their harvest and facilitate their frequent interaction with the new generation buyers. According to them, it will also promote organic farming among youths and its role in leading a healthy life.

As part of the preparations, most of the local bodies held a special meeting of their agriculture development committees on Wednesday and finalised the proposals for implementation. Apart from the weekly market promotion, Jeevani will strive to promote the traditional farming knowledge, exchange of high-yielding variety of seeds, setting up of local nurseries and small farm schools.