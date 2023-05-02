HamberMenu
Jeevana talent show held at Kozhikode Govt. Engineering College

May 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Jeevana, a talent show, was held as part of ENDORA’23, the techno flea festival organised by Government Engineering College Kozhikode at West Hill here recently. The event exclusively catered for the specially abled community of the Vilakku Foundation in Malappuram. A total of 17 participants enlightened the event with their performances, creating an unforgettable experience for all. They were supported by their families and devoted volunteers of Vilakku Foundation. With an inspiring tagline, “Do what is possible’‘, the event resonated with attendees, a press release said. 

