‘Jeeva Dyuthi’ for promoting blood donation launched in Kozhikode

June 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ‘Jeeva Dyuthi’ project, initiated by the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various higher secondary schools for promoting blood donation through awareness campaigns, was launched in Kozhikode district on Friday. S. Jayasree, Chairperson of the City Corporation’s Standing Committee on Health, inaugurated the initiative. Young blood donors were also honoured at the event held at Calicut Girls Higher Secondary School. NSS District Coordinator M.K. Faisal presented the project details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.