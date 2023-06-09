‘Jeeva Dyuthi’ for promoting blood donation launched in Kozhikode

June 09, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ‘Jeeva Dyuthi’ project, initiated by the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various higher secondary schools for promoting blood donation through awareness campaigns, was launched in Kozhikode district on Friday. S. Jayasree, Chairperson of the City Corporation’s Standing Committee on Health, inaugurated the initiative. Young blood donors were also honoured at the event held at Calicut Girls Higher Secondary School. NSS District Coordinator M.K. Faisal presented the project details.