JDT plans medical college as part of centenary fete

Trust plans ₹1,000-crore project centred at IQRAA Hospital

The JDT Islam Orphanage and Educational Institutions in Kozhikode is planning to open a medical college under the trust as part of its centenary celebrations. P.C.Anwar, general secretary of the centenary celebrations committee, said that the trust had a ₹1,000-crore project planned centred at the IQRAA Hospital at Malaparamba and that the project would be completely crowd funded.

The JDT orphanage set up in 1922 to support children who were orphaned in the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, has a range of educational institutions under it, offering courses from kindergarten to postgraduation, besides the IQRAA Hospital and several clinics in many parts of the State. The JDT campus at Vellimadukunnu is the biggest residential campus in the State with over 16,000 students attending a variety of courses. The institutions work completely on donations from the public, said C.P.Kunhimohammed, president of the JDT administrative committee.

He said that the proposed medical college would have 20% of its seats reserved for orphans and children of kidney or cancer patients. It would also provide scholarships to deserving candidates, he said, adding that the aim was to set up the first medical deemed university in the State.

The trust also plans a variety of activities over the next decade to convert the campus into a centre of excellence.

The centenary celebrations will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 5.