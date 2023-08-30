Jayaram, Rima Kallingal to attend Onam fete in Kozhikode

August 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Actors Jayaram and Rima Kallingal will be the chief guests at the three-day Onam celebrations to be organised in Kozhikode city from September 1.

Thottathil Raveendran, Kozhikode North MLA, chairperson of the organising committee, told the media on Wednesday that Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas would open the festivities at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach at 6 p.m. The events would be held at the Freedom Square, Kuttichira, Beypore mini-stadium, Town Hall, Tali, Butt Road beach, and Mananchira.

The celebrations would begin with the performances by Ms. Kallingal and ‘Chemmeen’ band at the beach on September 1. Singers Naresh Iyer and M.G. Sreekumar would perform on September 2 and September 3, respectively, there. Singer Rakesh Brahmanandan would present evergreen film songs at the Beypore mini-stadium on September 1. The others who would perform in Beypore in subsequent days include singer Ranjini Jose and ‘Kanal’ band.

A theatre festival would be held at the Town Hall on August 31, September 1, September 2, and September 3. Folk performances would be held at Mananchira. Saritha Rahman would perform a ghazal concert at Kuttichira on September 2. To mark the 60th birthday of singer K.S.Chithra, an event titled ‘Chithra@60’ would be held there on September 3.

The events to be held at Tali include a Mohiniyattam performance by Vineetha Nedungadi on September 3. ‘Prayan’ band would perform at the Butt Road beach on September 2.