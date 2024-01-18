Javadekar says 1.5 crore Keralites getting benefited by Central schemes

January 18, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that 1.5 crore Keralites are getting the benefits of various schemes being implemented by the Union government.

He was here on Thursday to attend two public events held at Puthiyappa and East Hill in Kozhikode city as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Mr. Javadekar pointed out that the free rice scheme for poor people had been extended to another five years. Such schemes would ensure the development for all irrespective of their social status, caste, religion, or gender, he added. Video of an online interaction attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened at Puthiyappa. Bank officials and corporation councillors, among others, were present.