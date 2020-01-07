Kozhikode

Jaundice outbreak in Narippatta

The Health Department has stepped up preventive measures after a large number of people were diagnosed with jaundice at Thavullakkolli in Narippatta grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said in a release on Monday that most of the patients were found to have had food and drinks at weddings, feasts and other events.

She said that the disease might have spread from people infected by jaundice who cooked food and served it at such events before they were completely cured of it. The patients have been admitted to taluk hospitals at Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram.

Jan 7, 2020

