Janmashtami celebrated in houses in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 August 2021 18:23 IST

Balagokulam forms clusters of homes to conduct events following COVID protocol

There were no little Krishnas, Radhas and cultural processions on the streets as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami this year too in the State. Balagokulam, which organises ‘Shobha Yatras’ across the State on the occasion of Janmashtami every year, this time conducted celebrations by forming clusters of houses due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We decided to hold the celebrations in more private settings this year too. We formed clusters of five houses for the celebrations, where events were held following the COVID protocol,” said Sunil Kumar.K, Sri Krishna Jayanthi Aghosha Pramukh of Balagokulam in Kozhikode district.

Celebrations were held this year following the theme ‘Let’s abandon gloom and embrace victory’. Under the aegis of the local committees of Balagokulam, ‘Krishna Kudeerams’ were set up at several houses and children were dressed up as Krishnas and Radhas. Several other events such as ‘Go Pooja’, ‘Vriksha Pooja’, ‘Nadi Pooja’, ‘Krishnanoottu’, ‘Uriyadi’, ‘Gopika Nritham’ and bhajans were organised in houses. Besides these, pookalams (floral carpet) were prepared. “We arranged the celebrations in 400 centres across the district,” he said adding that people from places with high COVID cases took part in the celebrations online.

Advertising

Advertising

The celebrations were, however, not as lacklustre as in the previous year. “Last year, we had no idea what to do. This time, we drew from our experience and designed events that could be held following the COVID protocol,” he said.