Kozhikode

Janata Curfew total in Wayanad

All major towns including Kalpetta, Mananthavadi and Sulthan Bathery, and tourism destinations in the district remained virtually closed on Sunday as part of the nationwide Janata Curfew.

Sunday mass in all churches in the district was held without the gathering of the faithful.

While buses, both private and KSRTC, kept off the road, a few lorries with emergency goods, two-wheelers and police patrol vehicles were seen plying on the road in the morning.

