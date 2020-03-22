Janata Curfew total in Wayanad

All major towns including Kalpetta, Mananthavadi and Sulthan Bathery, and tourism destinations in the district remained virtually closed on Sunday as part of the nationwide Janata Curfew.
Sunday mass in all churches in the district was held without the gathering of the faithful.
While buses, both private and KSRTC, kept off the road, a few lorries with emergency goods, two-wheelers and police patrol vehicles were seen plying on the road in the morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.