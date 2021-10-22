Janakikkad ecotourism spot in Kozhikode yet to have effective surveillance system

KOZHIKODE

22 October 2021 19:25 IST

Several incidents of drug abuse, sexual assault reported from area

Even after several incidents of drug abuse and sexual assault were reported, the Janakikkad ecotourism destination near Perambra in Kozhikode district is yet to have a flawless surveillance system in place to keep an eye on criminal elements.

Since the opening of the tourism spot in 2008 by the Forest Department, the low-elevation evergreen forest has remained largely unprotected due to inadequate surveillance measures and security. No effective closed circuit television camera network is available in the interior area to monitor the movement of miscreants.

A political activist from the area said the tourism authorities and the Forest Department officials were cold-shouldering the safety fortification needs even during renovation and beautification works. He said many incidents of drug abuse and sexual assault were reported from the tourist spot spread over 131 hectares.

Advertising

Advertising

After a fresh sexual assault case involving a minor girl was reported, a number of socio-cultural organisations and local residents’ forums have called for immediate action on the part of the district administration to address the safety issues. They have sought better vigil by the Forest Department to monitor the entry of suspected persons.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials said they had put in place basic surveillance measures. The measures had led to the arrest of several suspected persons and helped gather evidence. Safety measures would also be adopted in vulnerable stretches in consultation with the department higher-ups, they added.