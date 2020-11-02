Janakeeya Hotels live up to their name

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 23:29 IST

Popularity of restaurants prompts Kudumbashree to open 11th outlet

Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree had plans to open only 10 economy restaurants (Janakeeya Hotels) in the city under the State government’s ‘Hunger Free Kerala’ project. But the popularity of the restaurants since the opening of the first one in May this year have prompted the agency to open the 11th outlet in the city.

The 11th economy hotel, Ruchipura, opened on Sunday opposite the mofussil bus stand on Rajaji Road is an upgraded version of the Kudumbashree restaurant that has been functional for several years.

“The difference between a normal Kudumbashree restaurant and a Janakeeya Hotel is in the price, while there is no compromise on quality,” said T.K. Prakashan, Project Officer of Kudumbashree in the corporation.

The speciality of the economy hotels is the availability of a full-course meal for just ₹20. “This is a blessing for working class people who live a hand-to-mouth existence. It was a big hit among labourers, autorickshaw drivers and bus crew,” Mr. Prakashan said adding that 300 to 400 food packets were sold from each of these restaurants per day even during the lockdown period. Besides, food distribution to the five first-line COVID treatment centres in the city is also being carried out through the restaurants.

“The ₹20 meal is beneficial to both restaurants and customers. While customers get a good meal at a feasible rate, the restaurants get a ₹10 subsidy for each meal. Also, the utility bills for the restaurants are taken care of by the Kozhikode Corporation,” Mr. Prakashan said.

Besides Rajaji Road, the economy hotels were opened at Vengeri, Butt Road, Elathur, Wayanad Road (Near Fathima Hospital), Mankavu, Kovoor, Kundayithodu, Meenchanda, Vattakkinar and Mavoor Road.

Nine of them were new while two were upgraded recently.

The State has a target of opening 1,000 economy restaurants of which the one opened at Rajaji Road on Sunday was the 750th.