Jamaat seeks release of activists arrested during protest march in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 27, 2022 20:21 IST

Functionaries of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind have sought the release of activists of the Students Islamic Organisation and the Girls Islamic Organisation who were arrested during a march taken out to Providence Higher Secondary School for Girls, Kozhikode, on Monday.

The protest was against the denial of permission to a girl student to wear ‘hijab’ and her subsequent leaving of the institution. Kozhikode district president of the organisation T. Shakkir told the media on Tuesday that the government should stop the grant-in-aid given to the school as it had violated the Constitutional rights of the student.

The Jamaat leaders alleged that the PTA president of the school had made anti-Muslim remarks. They said the organisation would intensify the agitation against the authorities who had not taken any action despite repeated requests.

