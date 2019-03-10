‘Jalam Jeevamritham’ project launched in district

As the summer heat is setting in, the Department of Water Resources, in association with the Departments of Local Self governance, Revenue, Health and with the help of Haritha Keralam Mission, has launched ‘Jalam Jeevamritham’, a water awareness and drought prevention drive across the State.

Kozhikode district is much ahead in the programme as the Haritha Keralam Mission had started its “Jalamanu Jeevan” programme way ahead in January, said P.Prakash, District Coordintaor of Haritha Keralam Mission.

Ensuring the availability of drinking water to the public as well as plants and also that crops are not affected by drought is the primary aim of the programme.

In the first step, places that may be affected by drought will be identified, along with water sources in the vicinity. Such sources will be protected under the aegis of the local bodies under various schemes and using the employment guarantee scheme workers. Besides protecting the available water resources, the renovation of unused or defunct water sources is also part of the programme. This includes building temporary check dams across streams and recharging the wells.

“This is the ideal time to dig new wells, ponds and check dams. It will come handy during the next monsoon”, Mr. Prakashan said.

The district collector has directed the local bodies to identify new water sources and protect them, besides their usual measures to provide drinking water during the summer.