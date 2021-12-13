‘Jala Yatra’ assesses tourism possibilities of Mampuzha in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 December 2021 22:58 IST

‘Land along the river bank could be developed into parks, boating centres, walkways’

The Mampuzha Samrakshana Samithi has identified several spots on the banks of the river that can be developed into tourist destinations.

The ‘Jala Yatra’ organised by the Samithi on Monday from Keezhmadu to Kaduppini, where the Mampuzha merges with the Kallai, saw the participation of not just the organisation’s volunteers but also of officials and people’s representatives from Peruvayal, Perumanna and Olavanna panchayats, through which the river flows.

Samithi chairman T.K.A. Aziz said there was a lot of poramboke land on the banks of the Mampuzha that could be developed into parks, boating centres and walkways. “We plan to prepare a report and submit it to the authorities concerned immediately. The Tourism Minister had earlier shown interest in developing local and minor destinations,” he added.

However, a few low bridges in parts of the river may be a hurdle to launching boating services. “We plan to bring out projects to modify them to suit the purpose,” said Mr. Aziz. Areas where natural tanks can be set up for pisciculture have also been identified.

The Samithi had organised a few clean-up drives to rid the river of plastic bags and bottles in the previous years. On Monday, the participants did not detect much waste during the Jala Yatra.

Though a tributary of the Kallai river, the Mampuzha is not as polluted or encroached upon as the former. “We can see the water turning black where the river touches the Kallai. That is the extent of pollution that we found. However, there are some places where drains from houses have opened into the river. The authorities have taken note of them during the ride,” said Mr. Aziz.