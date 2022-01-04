Jail warder held under POCSO Act

KOZHIKODE

04 January 2022 23:53 IST

The Kasaba police on Tuesday arrested a jail warder attached to the Central Prison and Correctional Home in Kannur on the charge of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in Kozhikode city.

The police said Bhagavathy Kottayil Sunesh, 40, of Meppayur in Kozhikode, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on the basis of various complaints. He had allegedly sexually abused the boy near the Sreekandeswaram temple and a lodge in the city.

He was charged under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) read with 5 C (whoever being a public servant, commits penetrative sexual assault on a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertising

Advertising

He was produced in the Additional District Court (for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violences towards women and children) and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.