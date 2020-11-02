Jail records growth in revenue from food sale

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 23:28 IST

Kozhikode district jail gets ₹50,000 daily collection from Freedom Food outlets

The Kozhikode district jail has recorded a covetable growth in its daily revenue from the sale of food items under the Freedom Food Factory brand. Latest figures available with the sales team show that the jail gets an average daily collection of ₹50,000 from the food business.

“The daily collection was just ₹8,000 a few months ago from the limited number of local sales outlets. We managed to increase it by opening more sales outlets and mobile supply units,” said Jail Superintendent K.V. Jagadeeshan. He added that one more unit was opened near Palayam bus stand on Sunday.

Last month, the total amount remitted to the State exchequer was ₹14 lakh. It also included the amount generated from the sale of other products apart from the jail brand food items. According to the jail authorities, they will be able to spend 50% of the total income for meeting their in-house expenses and business expansion activities.

Advertising

Advertising

Though prisoners also tried to cash in on the scope of manufacturing masks and sanitisation materials, it did not generate the expected revenue compared to that of the food business. According to jail officials, demand is more for food items. There was no decline in the total sales even during the pandemic time, they said.

Customers’ take

Some of the regular buyers of food products said the affordable pricing was the biggest attraction for them to support Freedom Food Factory ventures.

The jail authorities also noted that there were no private entrepreneurs in the city to challenge them because of the pricing of jail brand products. “We supply chappathi for just ₹2. A chicken curry costs only ₹25 and biriyani ₹65. A bottle of mineral water is available through our counters at just ₹10. And no one can offer these products at this rate,” they said.