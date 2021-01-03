IUML workers suspended for ‘anti-party activities’

Party holds them responsible for poor show by candidates

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has initiated disciplinary action against local party leaders and workers, holding them responsible for the defeat or poor performance of party candidates in their respective areas.

Among those who have been suspended from the IUML by the party State committee for allegedly taking part in anti-party activities during the local body election campaign include Thiruvananthapuram district party treasurer Gulam Muhammad. IUML Thiruvananthapuram Central Assembly constituency committee was also disbanded, according to a press release issued by the party State committee office here.

Two party workers, C.P. Hussain and C.P. Ashraf, were suspended for “working against the United Democratic Front candidate” in the Mayanad Division of the Kozhikode Corporation. Three party workers from Omassery panchayat in Kozhikode were also suspended pending inquiry for violating party discipline.

The State committee also removed IUML Kozhikode district secretary B.A. Gafoor from the party post for violating party discipline. The committee also suspended two party workers in Kodikkulam panchayat in Thodupuzha Assembly constituency and four workers in Kasaragod for their alleged stand against official UDF candidates.