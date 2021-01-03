IUML workers suspended for ‘anti-party activities’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has initiated disciplinary action against local party leaders and workers, holding them responsible for the defeat or poor performance of party candidates in their respective areas.
Among those who have been suspended from the IUML by the party State committee for allegedly taking part in anti-party activities during the local body election campaign include Thiruvananthapuram district party treasurer Gulam Muhammad. IUML Thiruvananthapuram Central Assembly constituency committee was also disbanded, according to a press release issued by the party State committee office here.
Two party workers, C.P. Hussain and C.P. Ashraf, were suspended for “working against the United Democratic Front candidate” in the Mayanad Division of the Kozhikode Corporation. Three party workers from Omassery panchayat in Kozhikode were also suspended pending inquiry for violating party discipline.
The State committee also removed IUML Kozhikode district secretary B.A. Gafoor from the party post for violating party discipline. The committee also suspended two party workers in Kodikkulam panchayat in Thodupuzha Assembly constituency and four workers in Kasaragod for their alleged stand against official UDF candidates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath