IUML suspends worker for joining LDF’s anti-CAA protest

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has suspended from the party a local functionary, K.M. Basheer, after he participated in the CPI(M)-led LDF’s human chain against the citizenship law in Kozhikode on Republic Day.

His participation in the human chain had kicked up a political storm though the IUML leadership, including its national general secretary, P.K. Kunhalikutty, had initially acknowledged that the party cadre were joining anti-CAA protests.

The reason cited for his suspension was that Mr. Basheer, a vice president of the IUML Beypore Assembly constituency, had defied the party decision against participation in such events organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). Not only that, he had publicly criticised the IUML and Congress leadership for their stand.

Such acts of discipline would not be tolerated in the party, IUML Kozhikode district president Ummer Pandikasala told journalists.

However, Mr. Basheer clarified that he had participated in the human chain just like any other person irrespective of religious, social, and cultural status. It was the right of any citizen to protest against the CAA that had excluded the Muslim community, he said.

At the same time, IUML leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, said that the party and the UDF had decided not to take part in the human chain in the State.

But Mr. Basheer had not only justified his participation in the politically-motivated event but also warned that he would take part in such programmes in the future too.

Mr. Muneer said that the human chain was not a jointly held anti-CAA protest. None of the CPI(M) leaders had turned up when he had staged a hunger strike in Kozhikode against the law, though he had invited their leaders, he said.