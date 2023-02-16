HamberMenu
IUML surmounted many a challenge, says Kunhalikutty

Party’s three-day district conference begins in Malappuram

February 16, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
IUML Malappuram district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal hoisting the party flag to mark the beginning of the party’s district conference in Malappuram on Thursday.

IUML Malappuram district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal hoisting the party flag to mark the beginning of the party’s district conference in Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The district conference of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) began here on Thursday. The three-day conference is being held with a special emphasis on the party’s 75 th anniversary celebrations.

IUML district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal hoisted the flag along with a bevy of veteran party workers who were above 75 years old.

Inaugurating the conference, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said the party had fulfilled its social responsibility by surmounting many a challenge posed by the changing times. “The party had to forebear several bitter things for the fulfilment of its objectives,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty underscored the role the IUML played in redeeming minority communities from neglect and marginalisation and bringing them to the mainstream. “The party strived hard for the upliftment of minorities through education,” he said.

Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal presided over the function. IUML high-power committee member K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, delivered the keynote address. U.A. Latheef, MLA; K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA; former Minister K. Kutty Ahamed Kutty, and former district panchayat president Arimbra Mohammed spoke.

