IUML protests against quota cut

January 04, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP, has alleged that the Left Democratic Front government is trying to snatch the reservation rights of Muslims while implementing quota for the differently abled people.

Opening a protest outside the Kozhikode collectorate on Thursday, he said that though the government had been claiming that the Muslims would not lose their rights, government orders clearly show that it was not the case. “The orders say what the Muslims have been getting will be taken away. If the government is claiming that it will not happen, why is it not reviewing the orders?” Mr. Basheer asked. The IUML says that 12% reservation benefits given to Muslims will get reduced to 10% once quota for the differently abled is implemented. Mr. Basheer also alleged that the LDF was trying to communalise the issue. M.K. Muneer, MLA, among others, was present.

