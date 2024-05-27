IUML leader Kunhalikutty firm on judicial probe into bar bribery claim

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has said a judicial probe should be instituted into the claim that a section of bar owners were asked to shore up funds to influence the liquor policy of the Left Democratic Front government in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the media here on May 25 (Sunday) that there was something suspicious in the whole episode, which should not be dismissed as a minor thing. “There seems to be some fire, because of which there is some smoke. That is why the United Democratic Front pointed out that a police investigation would not do and an independent judicial probe should be ordered into it. We shall see,” he said.

Asked about the alleged fissures within the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and the IUML’s reported differences of opinion with the organisation, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the party would not interfere in Samastha’s internal issues. The IUML would also sort out its problems with the Samastha, he said. The IUML leader said that an agitation would be launched soon into the shortage of Plus One seats in the Malabar region.

Meanwhile, a social harmony meet organised by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal will be held at Raviz Kadavu resort at 3 p.m. on May 27. A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister, will be the chief guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.