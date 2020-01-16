IUML flays police casesagainst CAA agitators

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of double standards in dealing with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir in the State.

A meeting of the State office-bearers of the party held here on Thursday felt that the police were rampantly registering cases against CAA protesters in all the districts. Non-bailable charges were foisted on the agitators in many cases. The protests were carried out in a peaceful manner without any destruction to public property. It seemed the police were trying to weaken the anti-CAA stir in Kerala where the protest is strong.

The State government declared that it had halted NPR data collection. But a circular purportedly by Thamarassery Tahsildar on data collection showed the shortcoming of the government, the meeting said.

IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, and leaders M.C. Mayin Haji and V.K. Abdul Khader were among those participated in the meeting.