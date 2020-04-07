IUML flays govt. for banning voluntary services

M.K. Muneer, MLA, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, has flayed the State government for prohibiting voluntary services during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

He told mediapersons here on Tuesday that the government had stalled all humanitarian responses except the functioning of community kitchens run by Kudumbashree in alliance with local self governing bodies for providing free food to migrant workers, the elderly and those in quarantine.

Referring to the arrest of an Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader at Koyilandy, Dr. Muneer alleged that the government was employing the police to suppress the activities of voluntary agencies during the 21-day lockdown period. The police were stopping the White Guard volunteers of the MSF who were reaching out to the terminally and critically ill patients with medicines in north Kerala, he said.

He said the government could go ahead with the salary challenge asking employees to contribute one month salary’s to the Chief Minister's distress relief fund. But the government should not snatch the salary of the employees.