IUML convention in Kozhikode begins on February 18

February 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Seminars and panel discussions as part of the district convention of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will begin here on Saturday. The convention will begin with a representatives’ meet at the Municipal Town Hall in Koyilandy. IUML acting general secretary P.M.A. Salam will open the meet, which will also discuss the topic, ‘Minority politics in the post-truth era’.

On Sunday, the district committee of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) will organise a seminar on ‘Uniform civil code: the fundamental rights under challenge’. IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, will open the seminar at C.H. Auditorium here. M.K. Muneer, MLA, will moderate the discussions.

A campus parliament will be organised under the aegis of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) at Thamarassery on February 21. IUML senior vice president Abdussamad Samadani, MP, will open the event.

A public convention followed by a women’s meet as part of the valedictory sessions will be held on Kozhikode beach on February 26. IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will open the public convention. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty will deliver the keynote address.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, IUML leaders Ummer Pandikasala and M.A. Razak said membership campaigns were completed in the district ahead of the district convention by adding four lakh new members to the party. An exclusive mobile application was used for the timely completion of the digital enrolment process, they added.