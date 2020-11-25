IUML allows a friendly fight at Perinthalmanna

Muslim League denies official symbol to both candidates

The Perinthalmanna Municipality is witnessing a unique friendly fight between two women of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Deviating from its declared policy of temporarily or permanently expelling rebel candidates, the IUML has given explicit approval for both women to fight it out in ward 5.

Pattani Zareena and Pacheeri Husaina are the two independent candidates of the IUML in ward 5. Strangely, both were approved as official independent candidates of the party. “The winner will become the United Democratic Front (UDF) member,” said IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal.

The party, however, denied its official symbol to both candidates. When Ms. Zareena has mobile phone as her symbol, Ms. Husaina has got the symbol football.

The IUML ward level committee chose Ms. Husaina as the party’s candidate, and she went ahead by accepting the deposit amount from Mr. Thangal.

However, the municipal committee shot down her name and wanted Ms. Zareena to contest. When the issue reached Panakkad, the spiritual seat of the party, the leadership had no choice but to let both of them go for a friendly fight.

Both women represent two party families in Perinthalmanna, where the IUML has been suffering from group rivalry for long. Both are supported by two party MLAs from the region. When Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, and his followers favour one candidate, P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, and his supporters stand for the other.

The IUML leadership appears to be nonchalant about losing the seat by going for a friendly fight, especially as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is going for an all-out show in the ward. According to UDF leaders, ward 5 is a strong bastion of the IUML. “No matter Ms. Zareena or Ms. Husaina, the victory will be for the IUML,” said Mr. Thangal.

No confusion

Voters in the ward too have no confusion. Even hard-core IUML supporters smile at the friendly fight. “We know whom to vote for. It doesn’t matter for us,” said Mohammed Ali, a voter who refused to reveal his initials or work. But he justified the IUML leadership’s decision, saying that it was a special case.

It is not the first time that such friendly fights has been allowed by the party. In the last civic body elections, the IUML’s A.Ahamed Kutty and N. Usman Madani had fought it out in Pathappiriyam ward of Edavanna panchayat. Mr. Kutty won the ballot and got the party recognition.